Scarlett Johansson opens up for the game, on average, Marvel comics

Scarlett Johansson is the only member woman, among the Stars of the original. The actress is currently in the Marvel Universe since Iron Man 2 as Black Widow.

So she deserves the same pay that the other stars of the series, such as Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. In Hollywood, it is not always the case.

But, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson makes sure that your salary is in the same range as that of the male co-workers. In the Widow’s Black she has to win a US$ 15 million, such payment to be Chris Hemsworth gets by the “Thor” and Chris Evans was receiving as a Captain in the America’s.

“It is a taboo in conversations. But, let’s put it that way, yes, I’m on the same level as my male co-workers,” said the star.

In the film, the solo of Black Widow is the eighth of the show with the Marvel universe. The film also will be in the cast: Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh.

The Black widow arrives on the 1st of may, in the year 2020.