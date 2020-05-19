Selena Gomez, being photographed without a script and without make-up

The singer had been on vacation in Hawaii, prior to the entry by the year 2020.

Selena Gomez went for a holiday in the state of Hawaii, prior to the entry into the year 2020, the planet will not have lost the chance to capture images of the singer in her most natural form.

While I was soaking up the sun, the singer was photographed in a bikini, showing off her real curves, and there are no make-up. In addition to this, the pictures did not suffer any kind of changes and have been posted on the social network. Hundreds of comments have been made about the physical appearance of the singer.