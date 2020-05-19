Selena Gomez has a new project that is unlike anything that we had expected

Following the launch of its line of cosmetics, “Rare Beauty”, we were expecting it to Selena Gomez to continue investing as a business woman, and followed her career as a singer. However, it turns out to be surprised as a new project.

According to the website, And! Online, the singer will be hosting a series of cooking, personal, Media, and HBO’s Max, which will be released on the 27th of may, and will feature 10 episodes.

“I’ve always been very clear about my love of food. I think I have asked this hundreds of times in interviews, if you’d like to have another career and have always said that it would be a lot of fun to be a chef. Even though I really don’t have the training for traditional! How many of us would prefer to cook and eat in the kitchen when I get home.”