Selena Gomez joins the team of celebs who have their own brand of cosmetics – Notes – Glamurama

Selena Gomez is going to go down in the ranks of celebrities who have got a skincare brand to call their own. On this Tuesday, the singer announced that it is working now on the release of a Rare Beauty, her own line of make-up and things like that, they should be arriving in stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, in the middle of June. “Guys, I’m working on this project about two years ago, and now I can officially say that it’s Rare Beauty will be in stores in the color of the year in the whole of North America in the summer”, Gomez wrote in the caption of a video posted on his official account on Instagram to her more than 167 million viewers.

Such a huge fan base, in fact, that was one of the reasons that led to the network that it belongs to the group of French luxury LVMH – the search for the interpretation of a “Bad Liar” in 2018, to propose a partnership. Kesha, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna have also invested in the sector of beauty products, and, in the case of the latter, with great success. RiRi, for example, if you joined at the same LVMH, to create the Fenty Beauty, now valued at US$ 600 million (Us$ 2,54 billion. Already, Jenner joined the club of the ten-digit number to the age of 21 years and that his / her Case with Cosmetics has become a rage among the teenagers in america. (For The Anderson’s Market)

*

Below is a video posted by Gomez on the Calls: