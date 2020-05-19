Selena Gomez posts photo of rare hair, wavy, natural – 18/05/2020

Selena Gomez showed it on Instagram with a photo showing you with your hair all natural and wavy, without extension, hair straightening or a demo superproduzidos.

“I-I felt like I was in for a make-up. My father has noticed it [que estava de maquiagem] and then he asked me, ‘why are you like this?’. And he came riding by whistling. So that’s it,” he wrote to Selena, when you post your pictures.

“I love that wavy hair” said one follower. “Nasty girl”, tweeted the actress, Lily Collins. “You can always know that he is in a good mood while out walking around whistling,” said Theresa Marie Mingus, the best friend of Selena.

Selena has recently launched her own line of make-up, a Rare Beauty. “The people of my generation, I have all this pressure to be a certain way, and I wanted to create a line that aliviasse a little bit of the pressure. The use of real people in the campaign,” he said to her, in the beginning of April.