Show-offs! Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’and more stars to wear jewelry with their billions in “SAG Awards,” get the values and see the pictures!

The luxury and glamour that is the one that is not missing at the time of the awards. Hollywood’s whole is dedicated to celebrating the successes of the year, with all the stars and planets, and the stars will always be shining on her looks fabulous. At the “SAG Awards ” 2020 vision”, was no different. With its accessories, to the muses such as Jennifer Lopez have spent a real fortune for the look of this rug, beige – especially on her jewelry.

J-Lo, who was nominated for the award for “Best Supporting Actress” for “The con artists”, has spared no expense in his dress, and very long, black at the entrance to the awards ceremony. But, in our eyes, were the same for the amazing diamond necklace! In total, according to People magazine, She made a cash payment of us $ 9 million for the necklace, the earrings and the bracelet which is approximately 37 million dollars just in the theatre. Power.

Charlize Theron did not stay behind and also broke new ground in style!!! The star of “Scandal”, named as “Best Actress”, she wore hoop earrings, 11 gold bracelets, and diamond rings created by Tiffany & Co. However, it is pointed out, even for one more thing: the strap is used as a prop in her hair… Wow! The balance at the end of the strap has been no less than $ 4 million, approximately 16.7 million euros.

“The Handmaids Tale”, the limelight, Yvonne Strahovski has gone away disappointed. The star walked the carpet in a neck-of-the-diamond-of-the 182-carat gold… it is Not a little thing, not seen. The only piece of exclusivíssima is valued at 25 million dollars. In our currency, the price would be around 104 million brazilian reais (!!!). There are so many zeros in it for the head to rotate…

The fairy’s horror, Lupita Nyong’in turn, has made it a point to enjoy all of your jewelry: rings, bracelets, and earrings. Which is most certain, she is, after all, it’s only the last part had 32,78 carats of the precious metal. The result of this combination, it was a “bargain price” of $ 3.5 million – about $ 14.5 million. Next to nothing, right? Lol

An honorable mention also to Danai Gurira, Millie Bobby Brown, Scarlett Johansson. The star of “the Black Panther” is committed to decotão, which is strengthened even more with your collar all the colorful, studded with many precious stones. It was no different with the wonderful “Stranger Things” and “the Story of a Marriage”, which is also capricharam accessories. Come and see:

