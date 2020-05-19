Taylor Swift cancels show in 2020

The singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift has announced that on Friday, the 17th, they are going to cancel all of his gigs until the end of 2020, including those in Brazil. The singer appeared in the 18th and 19th of July at the Allianz Parque, in Sao Paulo, brazil.

“I’m so sorry, I’m not going to be able to see you guys at the shows this year, but I do know that it is the right decision,” she tuítou. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. Hope to see you on stage as soon as I can, but for now, the important thing is to commit to such a quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

The artist is the highest paid in the world is going to reschedule their shows in the United States and in Brazil to 2021, with more details to be released later this year. All tickets already purchased remain valid for the new dates.