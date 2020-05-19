Taylor Swift invites fans from around the world to write a new lyric video!

The outreach continues in the us! Taylor Swift will carry on with the single The Man.

The Taylor Nation, the team’s official singer and has fans all over the world to record videos of playing the music and sending it to your @taylornation13 on Twitter. The best will be selected to be a brand new lyric video for the song.

Let’s get a chain going #SwiftiesAtHome 💗✨! Reply to this tweet with a video of you singing the next lyrics of the #TheManwe’ll pick someone, and then continue the chain. 🎶 #FinishTheLyrics pic.twitter.com/vrIMnrPYkd — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) April 15, 2020

The track is a firm favourite among fans, and has come to prominence since the release of the album Lover. The hit song also has a lyric video, a video clip, in which a total of 46 million of these views! Do you want to be successful?