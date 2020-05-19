Taylor Swift releases live tracks recorded at a show in Paris

Taylor Swift has launched on the platform of the streaming, live tracks from a recent presentation in Paris, France. Seven of the 15 songs played at the concert have been released. All of the songs that were left out were excluded from being a part of the book of the The Big Machinecrowd of Scooter Braun (via Country Music).

In February, Swift had released her performance of the song “The Man” in the YouTube find out more.

For the sake of the coronavirus, ” Taylor Swift has had to postpone his coming to the united states, where he had two shows that are marked in the city of São Paulo. In a statement, the singer said he’s sad for the postponement, but said that he knew what he was doing the right thing for you.

Listen to the live tracks from the Lover below: