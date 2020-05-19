The eight-times that Kim Kardashian has been involved with the prison system in the united states and More

Kim Kardashian at an event of the project ” education in the prisons, of the University of Georgetown, Washington, D. C. Photo: Twitter / @KimKardashian

The multi-million dollar, influential, and married to Kanye Westthe first rapper billionaire in the world. Those who look for the Kim Kardashian you may feel that your life is confined to the world of the people and the business. However, the woman, a 38-year-old, has a social side, marked by activism and a study.

By following the career of his father, Robert Kardashian, a woman has the faculty of Right and you want to go through the screening process of the bar association of the The United States in the year 2022, for, in short, to practice the profession in the area of criminal law.

The choice of crime science has not come for nothing. Kim is a social worker in correctional facilities, american, and, with the help of his team of lawyers, which plays an important role in the reduction of the sentences of those who committed the crimes, without risk to their lives. That is, it helps in the the execution of the penal of the convicts, looking for a fair means to help reintegrate them into society, without necessarily that they are behind bars.

At the initiative of the entrepreneur is included with the prison reform in american, which was approved at the end of last year, it slows down the harsh punishments meted out to the country, which began after the rise of drug trafficking in the 1980s. The measure consists in ny, the strings on the whole territory, as well as to some legal experts, there are convictions that are ‘exaggerated’, as some of the sentences to life in prison for possession of illegal narcotics.

The action of Kim Kardashian is not new to the people who work in the area. In Brazil, similar actions occur in the middle of the The boards of the Community in the Execution of a Criminal (CCEP), as provided for in the law no. 7.210, of 1984, and non-profit organizations, such as the Pastoral care of Prisoners, the roman Catholic church, and the Association of the Friends and Families of Inmates, known as the Support.

Before going into the actions of the former in the United States, watch below to see the example of brazil in the CCEP from the Junction of the Vale do Paraíba region, in São Paulo

Please see below for the eight time that Kim Kardashian got involved with the prison icon.

1. The rent for the ex-convict

Kim Kardashian, and Matthew Charles. Photo: Twitter / @KimKardashian | File

Is Matthew Charles, I had already completed 20 of the 35 years of his sentence for possession of drugs and firearms, and was the first to be released after the reformation of prisons in the US. He was not able to rent a house because of his criminal record, Kim Kardashian has decided to help you out with the expenses for the next five years.

2. Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump Photo: Twitter / @realDonaldTrump

The president of the United States has supported the reform of sentencing and prison in the country, and was awarded, in may of this year, Kim Kardashian in the Oval office of the White House to talk about justice in prison. The chairman shared with the meeting on Twitter, he said that the meeting was ‘excellent’, and even responded to a request from the business. See you in the next slide.

3. The great-grandmother of the ward

After you receive the mercy of Trump’s wife has released a book about his life story, with a foreword by Kim Kardashian. Photo: Instagram / @alicemariefree

At the meeting with Trump, Kim Kardashian has managed to the cancellation of a wife of 63 years, Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison for crimes related to drugs and money laundering. She was imprisoned for the last 21 years, and he has received the mercy of the president. Alice has become an activist on the subject, and he wrote a book After the Life: My journey from prison to freedom. I, the former prey, he spoke out in public about Kim Kardashian’s as they came out of the chair “[Ela] if you made it in a man of war [em minha vida]because the angels of war will never give up”.

4. Convicted of killing four neighbors

Kim Kardashian went to see Kevin Cooper prison in San Quentin, Calif., and said that the match was ‘exciting’. Photo: Twitter / @KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian has generated a return to work towards the reduction of the sentence of Kevin Cooper, a prisoner at the prison in San Quentin, Calif., after being convicted of murdering four neighbors and with the blows of an axe, back in 1983. He is in line for the death penalty in the State, but denies that he committed the crime, and asked for new DNA testing. The request was approved in February by the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, and, in may, Kim Kardashian posted the photo on the right of a detainee as saying that he believes in her innocence.

5. Kim Kardashian is going to write it down

Kim Kardashian with professor Marc Howard of Georgetown University, in a lecture to the inmates. Channel is responsible to follow the documentary, released with the image. Photo by: D. C. Department of Corrections / Handout

The business was announced in July of 2019, which will release a documentary about the prison system in the United States, so-called, Kim Kardashian West,:: The Justice Project. The film shows their efforts to secure the freedom of americans, and she believes they have been treated unfairly by the courts and tribunals of the country. According to her, the work that has already been recorded and will be broadcast on the channel, and Oxygen, a specialist in the production of crime. There is no date set for his debut.

6. Kim Kardashian and education in prisons

Kim Kardashian, with all the prisoners of the educational program of the University of Georgetown. Photo: Twitter / @KimKardashian

Another topic that Kim Kardashian is concerned, is the education of prison inmates in the United States. A number of colleges in the country to offer classes in higher education in the prisons, which has led the business to become acquainted with the project of Georgetown University, in Washington, d.c. In the photo, it appears that inmates who participate in the project.

7. Life in prison for killing a rapist

Cyntoia Brown was a slave from the sex of the perpetrator and killed him on the spot for the shot. Photo: photo: Tennessee Department of Corrections / Handout via Reuters

Kim Kardashian has helped him at the mercy of the young man Cyntoia Brown sentenced to 14 years in prison for having killed with a firearm in 2004, a man who kept her as a sex slave. The manager and her is advocating for the release of the young woman from the year 2017, and, in August of this year, the governor of Tennessee, Bill Haslam, has decided to let it go. By order of the Justice, that she needs to work, to study, to participate in the counseling sessions and to assist in the service of the community at large.

8. The release of the 17 prisoners

In the first photo, at work, Brittany K. Barnett, (right) embraces his former prey, Alice Marie Johnson. In the second picture, Kim Kardashian. Photo: Instagram / @msbkb | Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Kim Kardashian has shown its influence in the world is a prison within a short time. From February through April 2019 at the latest, she has assisted in the release of the 17 prisoners. They all met in prison without the possibility of parole for drug offenses. The attitude of the entrepreneur is part of a campaign of 90 Days of Freedom (‘90 days to freedom ” (in Portuguese), which was launched by the attorney, and Kim, Brittany K. Barnett, and his goal is to work for the prisoners who have received sentences to be cruel.

