The face is the most symmetrical in the world according to mathematics… who are you? Knowles, Bella Hadid, or Amber Heard. Check out the top 10 is here!

Who’s got the face, the most perfect in the past? According to the following mathematical equation, known as the Beauty Island, which was created by the ancient greeks, Bella Hadid is the woman that has all the features that the more symmetrical among all the celebs, including the shape of the face, the size and the position of the lips, nose, and chin. In this case, it is the beauty of it has to do with scope and bolts, rather than the opinion or preference of the people, which is fine, of course.

The calculation is called the Golden Ratio of Beauty (Golden Ratio of Beauty) was made with some of the name at a clinic, in English, which is used for the facial mapping of the digital.

The american model was at the top of the race, if it fits 94,35% of the items offered by the Beauty of Phi. Your sister, top, Gigi Hadid, has never, not even in the top 10.

In the second place, in here she comes… the mighty Beyonce, with a 92,44%), and in the third, and the actress Amber Heard, with the 91,85%. In the top 10 is Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Katy Perry and Cara Delevigne.

Bella Hadid, was the winning team in the score overview of the metrics, a facial taking into consideration the perfection of the physical. She was able to get the highest reading, a general of the chin, with a score of 99.7%, which is just 0.3%, and out of good shape. Bella has also placed second behind Scarlett Johansson on the item the positioning of the eyes. With these new techniques, computer mapping, allows us to solve some of the mysteries of what makes someone beautiful physically,” she explains plastic surgeons who participated in the study.

Here’s the top 10 of the beauty:

1 – Bella Hadid – 94,3%

2 – Beyoncé – 92,4%

3 – Amber Heard – 91,85%

4 – Ariana Grande – 91,81%

5 – Taylor Swift – 91,64%

6 In – Kate-Moss – 91%

7 – Scarlett Johansson – 90.9 Percent

8 – Natalie Portman – 90,5%

9 – Katy Perry – 90%

10 – Cara Delevingne – By 89.9%