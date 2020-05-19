the mark of beauty: Kylie Jenner’s going to be on sale in the Uk

Like it or not, follows the life (and corresponding habits of the family Kardashian, one thing is for sure: all of the products that are created by the sisters and a socialite most famous in the world, sell out within a few days.

Those who looked forward, that is the mark of the beauty of the youngest member of Kylie Jenner came to the Uk to enjoy a piece of good news. The it-girl’s 22-year-old announced on Monday, the 18th of may, in Instagram’s official, which is the Case with the Skin by Kylie Jenner, is going to be on sale in the shops in Douglas and across the uk from the 22nd.

On Tuesday, the 19th in the chain of the cosmetics, they also used their social networks to make sure that the products will arrive to our Country. For the time being, the price is not yet known. The range includes the end of your eye cream and face serum, face masks, exfoliating, and toning.