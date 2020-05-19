The number of Series that fans of the ‘House,’ you can’t lose

Completed in 2012, and the series “House ” also builds up the fans that they are, and addictive to keep track of the diagnoses of the striking qualities that come out of the mind of the main character played by Hugh Laurie.

With this in mind, fans of the show should not be missed “Diagnosis,” a program Series that is based on a column in the New York Times, which was produced by the Dra. Lisa Sanders, who was one of the advisers who took part in the development of the episode of “House”.

In seven episodes, the series features patients with diseases of the unique and mysterious that you are looking for a diagnosis, combining the power of social media and health care professionals.

Check out the trailer (in English):