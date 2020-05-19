The program-Double for The Spider-Man, and especially the Scientists Megapix, are the highlights of the week

On Friday (the 22nd) at 22: 30, you’re Megapix, with a remake of the first film in the franchise, the Desire to Kill, which is based on the book of the same name by Brian Garfiel. Under the direction of Eli Roth’s version of the fall of 2017 brings up to Bruce Willis in the role of the punisher, Paul Kersey. Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker into the Program-Double for The Spider-Man on Sunday (the 24th), with a view of The Spectacular Spider-Man, at 12h50, and it’s amazing Spider-Man 2: The Threat at 15h20.

The particular Scientists Megapix brings you the movies that are in the region of scientific experiments on Tuesday (the 26th), as of 19: 10. The animation is Okay, it’s Raining Hamburgers 2 the start of the marathon, which ends with the Robocop (2014) is directed by brazilian Jose Padilha. Mission: Impossible 3 is the section Powerpix on Wednesday (the 27th). Directed by J. J. Abrams, the film is the third in the franchise with Tom Cruise in the role of agent Ethan Hunt.

The as Branquelas (White Chicks) On Thursday, July 21, at 20h25

Once you fail to research, and almost lose their jobs, FBI agents Marcus and Kevin Copeland will need to escort the two sisters to wealthy up to the event and to prevent them from being hijacked. An accident that causes them to assume the identities of the victims to save their own jobs.

Director: Keenan Wayans Cast: Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Jaime King, Terry Crews, Lochlyn Munro, Jennifer Carpenter, USA. 2004. Stand-up. 105 min.

Desire To Kill (2017) (Death Wish) On Friday, march 22, at 22: 30

Paul has just lost his wife during a raid at his home. In disbelief and with a little police work to find the culprits, he decides to go after criminals using their own methods. And then he runs the risk of delving into the most perilous areas of the city, to achieve justice at any cost.

Director: Eli Roth Cast: Bruce Willis, Vincent D’onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris, Kimberly Elise, Len Cariou, USA. 2017 at the earliest. Action. 104 min.

Dreams on Ice (Ice Princess) On Saturday, march 23, at 15h35

Young Casey Carlyle wants to go to Harvard University. To this end, it plans to work where it applies to the physics in ice skating. But, while you are involved with a sport, the student will come to believe that this is his real vocation, the one that has generated the conflict around them.

Director: Tim Fywell Cast: Michelle Trachtenberg, Joan Cusack, Kim Cattrall, Trevor Blumas, Canada. United states. 2005. Stand-up. 96 min.

The Spectacular Spider-Man (The Amazing Spider-Man) On Sunday, April 24, at 12h50

Peter Parker lives with aunt and uncle since she was left by her parents. Intelligently, he decides to investigate an ancient research of his father, but ends up bitten by a radioactive spider and gains super powers.

Director: Marc Webb Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, USA. 2012. Action. 132 min.

The Spectacular Spider-Man 2: The Threat, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 On Sunday, October 24, at 15h20

Peter Parker wants to balance the life of a superhero, and his relationship with his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy, and new enemies will appear. In addition to dealing with the Dead), which plans to use plutonium for the wrong, he will have to face the powerful villain, Electro.

Director: Marc Webb Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, united states. 2014. Action. 142 min.

The Legs are Pro-Air, 3 On the second day, the 25th, at 20h20

The global benchmark when it comes to the market in porn, Alice Segretto will find it difficult to combine work and family responsibilities. With her marriage in crisis, then the owner of the Sexy Treats you should make a decision, it is crucial that you can to put everything that you love the most at-risk.

Director: Julia Rezende Cast: Ingrid Guimarães, Bruno Garcia, Maria Paula, We Sat There And Two In Brazil. 2018. National. 108 min.

Okay, it’s Raining Hamburgers 2 (Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2). On Tuesday, August 26, at 19: 10

After the disastrous rain of food, Flint and his friends are asked by Chester V to leave the town of Boca Grande. But Chester V is, in fact, wants to steal his invention.

Director: Cody Cameron, Kris Pearn Cast: Anna Faris, Bill Hader, Will Forte, USA. 2013. Animation. 91 min.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) On Tuesday, August 26, at 20h40

Prior to being one of the X-Men, Logan was doing the missions for the military. Why you do not agree with his master, and he will go away. From then on, his arduous path to the shapes to transform into the mighty Wolverine.

Director: Gavin Hood Cast: Hugh Jackman, Danny Huston, Liev Schreiber, united states. England. 2009. Action. 107 min.

By Lucy On Tuesday, August 26, at 22: 30

Threatened, no one agrees to work as a mule for the mob the chinese, carrying drugs inside his stomach. But, as your body will end up absorbing the drugs, she gains superhuman powers, including telekinesis, the absence of pain, and the ability to acquire knowledge of the infinite.

Director: Luke Benson Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Amr Waked, Germany, The United States, France, Germany, China And Taiwan. 2014. Action. 184 min.)

Robocop (2014) On Tuesday, August 26, at 23h55

The police officer Alex Murphy was injured on active duty. With him, OmniCorp sees the perfect opportunity to turn him into a robot and half-human, half-machine. As RoboCop, He needs to deal with his new condition.

Director: José Padilha Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, USA. 2014. Action. 112 min.

Mission: Impossible 3 (Mission: Impossible III), On Wednesday, June 27th, at 21: 30

Agent Ethan Hunt from the field work of the IMF in order to live with his girlfriend, Julia. But First, one of his disciples, is captured by arms dealer Owen Davian, a bitter enemy of her father. The agent then turned up to rescue her, to the side of the old and new friends.

Director: J. J. Abrams Cast: Tom Cruise, Michelle Monaghan, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Laurence Fishburne, Keri Russell, Billy Crudup, Germany, China, The United States, And Italy. 2006. Action. 121 min.