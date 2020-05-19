The series is very well known in the Series is recommended for those who enjoy the war-the ‘Vikings’

In addition to being part of hard-fought battles and the main characters, a lot of war of the “Vikings” have given important lessons in the series. However, there has also been a number of strong women in the Series, which is not very well known.

This is the “Strange Empire,” a series on the subject that, in addition to discussing a range of social issues and empowerment, it is presented from the perspective of three different women, but they have to fight in order to survive.

The plot is based on the colonization of the frontier from Canada to the United States in 1869, where a group of women passes through areas dangerous in the way of Janestown.

Along the way, some of which are to be taken by force, to replace the prostitutes and the places that they died in a cholera epidemic. Others are struggling to survive in their own way, in a society ridden with injustices.

Check out the trailer (in English):