The singer Selena Gomez opens up on new album: ‘I have Suffered emotional abuse’

The american singer Selena Gomez for 27-year-old has found a new way to relieve their emotional pain: open to the public.

His most recent album, “Rare”, it features songs about the most important moments and personal details, such as the song “Lose You, To Lose Myself,” which he wrote after the termination of the relationship with the pop singer Justin Bieber, 25.

Their relationship, which lasted for six years and had a lot of back and forth, and she has recently declared that they suffered from emotional abuse: “I’m very proud to be able to say that I am stronger than I feel and what I have found out a way to just make it through this, with all the elegance possible.”