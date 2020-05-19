The son of Angelina Jolie undergoes RADICAL transformation, see

The twins, Knox and Vivienne were born in Nice, France, in 2008. The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first attracted the attention of the media from the time they came to the Land.
At the time of the birth of the twins, and the American Press asserted that the event would be the most significant since man walked on the moon.” The first pictures of babies were sold to People magazine for around $ 14 million.
Check out below such as Knox, one of the heirs of Angelina Jolie’s now-a-days. However, Knox made her debut in the entertainment world by the year 2016, when it dubbed one of the characters in Kung Fu Panda 3 the movie, which also counts with the participation of Angelina Jolie. The kid apparently didn’t like the experience. “He was a very shy, don’t really want to be an actor,” she told Angelina Jolie is about to experience. The revealed facts and firsts about the children the French Angelina Jolie
Even so, Angelina Jolie has said that he is getting interested in the subject matter of the film, it is always part of a “swords-and-action”. Apparently, the boy is more interested in the academic studies. As well as all the other children, such as Angelina Jolie, the part of education, of Knox, was carried out in the home. 11-year-old Knox already knows how to communicate with sign language, something that has always interested me. Ultimately, however, Knox also seems to be entering into the world of high fashion. An o-ring is based on a drawing from the child of Angelina Jolie and was given as a present on Mother’s Day. The proud mother showed off a creation on the red carpet of the Maleficent 2.
