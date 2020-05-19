The state of Pará creates the benefit for the rulers is in the midst of a pandemic of a covid-19

The governor of the state of Pará, Helder Barbalho, has created for the benefit of the judges, in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus. With the leave of the award of the 60-days purchased after each three continuous years of effective service have been published in the Official Gazette. The information is from Peter’s Fields, the Radio Pioneers.

The trade Union of the Employees of the Judicial branch of the State said that the fact that you can get to$ 240 billion by a judge, and a complaint that the authorities are taking the advantage of waiting for the sanction of the project, the financial assistance to the States and municipalities for the release of appendages.

The quid pro quo for the bailout it will be the freezing of wages in the public sector. In march, the TJ’s in the state of Pará published a resolution establishing a right to indemnification from the licence award to his lord.

The NJC had suspended the effects of resolution, pointing out that the act that offend the principles of legality and morality, and result in a potential loss to the exchequer. In spite of this, an extraordinary session of the Alepa has approved the project.