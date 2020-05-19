According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China, the use of a mask in the wide-open spaces as a means of preventing the covid-19 no longer required in the chinese capital. The protection was considered to be essential, since January, at the beginning of the contagions for the Sars-Cov-2

The decision-making happens in the five days prior to the commencement of the annual session of the National Congress, and after weeks of no new records of the disease in the city. According to the data released by the government, there are 86 people who covid-19, in the extension of the territory of china.

In spite of the measures and the loosening of the prevention in Beijing, the cities that share a border with Russia, are still on “lockdown” since the cases have risen dramatically in the country.

Eager to to to protect the chinese people, and the silencing of those critical of the west and to the management of the pandemic, China has also positioned itself as a key stakeholder in the running for a possible vaccine.

The country, which encourages public institutions and private companies to speed up their research, announced today that five of the vaccine and experimental have already begun to be tested in humans.