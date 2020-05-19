The wedding’s been postponed! Jennifer Lopez will have already warned the guests

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguezthey had their wedding booked for the end of the summer, however, the date of the bonds has already been delayed due to the the pandemic the new one coronaviruseshe says the Name. News.

According to the magazine, the singer said to the guests at the beginning of the April what are the plans for the marriage were going to be checked. Thus, in the course of the past few weeks, the couple still tried to see if it would be possible to celebrate your love of Italy, something that turned out not to be possible.

“They are in a fight for a couple of weeks because of that decision, but not for a return to normalcy in the near future, the couple may have felt that delaying marriage was going to be the most secure and intelligent,” said a source to the publication. “All of the guests had recently been notified that the wedding will take place at the end of the summer, just as planned,” he said.

