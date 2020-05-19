To the hair to Better Service each and every day for it!!!

–

Most people are taking advantage of the length of the social that is caused by the coronaviruses to go to a more natural look and focus on the health of your hair, avoiding the use of tools, heat, and other things that end up damaging the wires. As a result, we have seen rare sights of the natural hair of many celebritiesas a Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande now Selena Gomez.

In a photo posted on Instagram, the singer showed off her powerful waves and volume. In the picture you can see the cut in the layers, which gives motion to the yarns.

Sel also showed the fans a preview of what’s to come from their brand of make-up, the Rare Beauty. Noticed the outlined kitty on the lips nude cream, and blush pink? All of this was done by using the products in the range, which will be released in a couple of weeks.

We love it when celebrities rely on their hair is amazing!! can



