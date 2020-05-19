Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner, are back together again, ” affirms the web site

Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner, they could not be separated.

After more than three months of speculation, TMZ reports that Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner are officially back together. The signs that the couple would reconcile soon, they were up in the air since the Day before Thanksgiving. Travis and Kylie have spent the day together and a month later, he was seen celebrating Christmas together as well. The rumors that if you stepped up even further after that, the couple went to Disney together and we met for the second birthday of their daughter, Stormi.

When Lisa sent flowers to the Case, on the Day of the Independence of the united states, she hopped on Instagram to share a post from your “in the mood”, and the fans knew that the two would be back together in no time. Sources tell TMZ that Him and Kylie are in the back for a couple of weeks, even though you haven’t defined a “label” to their relationship. However, they are not seeing other people, sleeping under the same roof and raise their daughter together.

A source told the media site that the split has benefited both, as the relationship got very serious very quickly. Kylie was pregnant, Stormi a short time after that, she and Trav have started to date. Both of them were in need of a little bit of space, and the move seems to have met with the couple and stronger than ever before.