Video. Rio announced side by side with a link to Justin Bieber

Fluminense have announced the signing of left-back in Rome on Friday (17/01/2020 with a video of an unusual social network. The shirt of the Tricolor das Laranjeiras, the former player-of-the-Cruise gets a phone call from singer Justin Bieber and offers a challenge: “I dare you to come do a show in the Maraca, and the use of 6 of the Egidão”.

Playing with the star on the presentation, it is filed when the canadian singer made the concert in São Paulo, in the year 2017, using a t-shirt from Palm tree which would bring the number 6 on his back. After the impact, the left-back has arrived to share a video, thanking them for the honor.

a fact that, during the concert of Justin Bieber in Sao Paulo, brazil, in the fall of 2017. On this occasion, the canadian singer wore the shirt of Palm-trees, with the number 6, side by side. After the impact, the left-back has arrived to share a video, thanking them for the honor.

To the left of the Palm tree, in Rome, he sent a message to Justin bieber thanking him for wearing the jersey of the team! pic.twitter.com/vuB1p4R66x Bieber Fever Brasil (@bieberfbra) April 6, 2017

In rome he was employed in the final at the Rio by December 2021. “I am so glad that you have come to the Rio. This group is going to work really hard, and I’m very flattered to be a part of this group. I hope to be a winner. I came to win, and I’m going to donate it to the fullest, to put my name in the history of this club is so high it’s to the Rio,” said the player in an interview with the club’s official website.