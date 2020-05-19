With more than 250 thousand cases of Brazil becomes the third country infected with the coronavirus

To reach 254.220 cases, the officers of infections by the new coronavirus, and the Brazilian went on to take the third place among the countries with the highest intake of contaminated land, second only to the United States of america (1.504.386 of the cases) and Russia (290.678).

The bulletin released in the evening of this Monday (the 18th) by the brazilian Ministry of Health shows that 16.792 people were killed by the covid-19, 674, only in the last 24 hours. The number of diagnoses of the officers in the same period of the 16.792.

With the upgrade of the country just to stay in place in the United Kingdom, which has 247.706, but with a mortality rate well above that of 34.876 death.

According to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, and 2.277 deaths, the suspicions are investigated, and 136.969 the cases are being followed up. Some of the 100.459 patients have recovered from the disease.

St. Paul’s

The state continues to be the focus of the covid-19 championship in Brazil, with a 63.066 cases, and 4.823 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, which reported that 4 billion cases between Sunday and Monday. The state government, which was in second place, so far, has fallen for the third most reported disease. According to the government of rio de janeiro state, the cases have been confirmed only recently.