With Scarlett Johansson, a film by Taika Waititi, which ridicules the young man gets a new trailer

The next movie from the director of “Thor: Ragnarok”, Taika Waititi, has got a new trailer this Tuesday (may 3). “Well, Rabbit,” is a satire of the nazi’s, which is part of the division of the film’s most “artistic” of the Fox unit (now owned by Disney), Fox Searchlight.

Read more:

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston are possible to a living Hell in the live-action movie of ‘Hercules’

Justin Bieber reflects on the abuse of drugs and depression, ‘the Rationality that comes with the age

The premise of the film is the discovery of the relationship of the title character, an aspirant to the army, a nazi, a girl, a jewess. It’s going to be interpreted by the Roman, Griffin, Davis and a second by Thomasin McKenzie.

Another important part of the story, it will be a free screening of the father as an imaginary friend in the form of Adolf Hitler. Your very own Waititi will be the death of the mind of the child. The cast also includes other big names such as Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Rebel Wilson.

“Well the real world” you should come to Brazil in February, in the year 2020.