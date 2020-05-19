With the participation of drag queens and Lady Gaga make a video for “Stupid Love,” to disclose the make-up

At the release schedule for your current a single, the song “Stupid Love”it may even have been upset because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but Lady Gaga don’t forget the strip in the area, and found a great way to spread it: in a video of and with the participation of drag queens and influencers to disclose to their line-up.

As he prepares for the release of his new album, the “Chromatica“, which is scheduled for the 29th of may, Lady Gaga he decided to merge two of its major projects, life, his music, and his / her line of make-up HAUS LABS.

To make your new palette of eye shadow was inspired by the song “Stupid Love”there is nothing better than a challenge-a challenge to make a real show of the lip sync. The song is the first single from the album “Chromatica”.

In the video, in addition to the opinion, Lady Gaga it also counted with the participation of drag queens. Aquaria and Alaskaboth of the winners of the RuPaul”s Drag Race.

Lady Gaga is changing the plans

The “Chromatica” I was due to come out on the 10th of April, but Lady Gaga he had to postpone the launch and re-schedule events. The change, like so many other artists, have a connection with the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The singer has also worked very hard on the side of the The Global Citizen and The World Health organization (WHO), to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19. The result of this was the festival’s virtual “One World: Together at Homethat brought together dozens of artists and has been broadcast on TV and on the Internet for the whole world.

“Stupid Love”

Also, for the sake of a pandemic, the entire disclosure of the release of “Stupid Love” was the injured party. Lady Gaga it would make the performances on TV, and even a surprise appearance at the Festival Of Coachella Music Festivalbut none of this could happen to you.

However, even without disclosure to the appropriate “Stupid Love” also reached the # 5 position in the uk singles chart in the United States and the United Kingdom.