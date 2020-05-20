1 – Amber Heard’s asked for a divorce after being assaulted by Johnny Depp, tells the web site

Johnny Depp and the actress Amber Heard at the premiere of the film ‘3 Days to Kill’ at the beginning of the year, and in Los Angeles (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

Actress Amber Heard claim to have been assaulted by the actor Johnny Depp, before asking for the divorce tells TMZ, on Friday (27th). According to the website, She claimed in court to be a victim of domestic violence, often during their marriage, which lasted for 15 months.

She showed photos of the bruises caused by the alleged assault. The TMZ published the pictures. She would have said that the wound was in the region of the right eye was caused on the evening of last Saturday (the 21st), when Johnny Depp broke up an iPhone to the face of the actress.

The a-list actor, I would have offered the money to his wife so that it does not comment on the incident. It is, however, joined with the filing for divorce on Monday (September 23).

She also asks for a temporary restraining order on the grounds of the alleged threat. Your husband would have to stay at least 100 yards (91,44 metres) away from her until a court hearing scheduled for the month of June.

The TMZ published a picture in which She appears, crying, after getting into the vehicle, which was waiting off the side of the court.

The application for divorce

The divorce petition has been submitted by Amber Heard on the third day after the death of his mother, the Johnnny Depp. Betty Sue Palmer, died on Friday, (the 20th) at the age of 81 years.

The TMZ and had already informed earlier that the reason for the divorce was “irreconcilable differences,” and that She and his Wife were already separated from the Sunday (the 22nd). The actress asks for a pension.

Amber Heard’s 30-year-old, and Johhny Depp, the 52-year-old got married in February of 2015, and have worked together on the film “the Diary of a journalist, you are drunk”, in 2011.