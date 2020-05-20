1 – at the Age of 46, Halle Berry is married to the actor, in a castle in France

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez, during a celebration of the magazine ‘Variety’ in October 2012, California, USA (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files)

The actress Halle Berry the French actor, Olivier Martinez, got married this weekend in France, ” said the representative, it on Sunday (the 14th).

Halle, 46-year-old, who won the academy award for best actress for the film “The last supper” (2001), is pregnant and due to give birth in the from the end of September. They announced their engagement at the beginning of the year.

Halle and Martinez, a 47-year-old, who starred in “Unfaithful” and “the oil slick”, the latter also on the side of the Hall, were married on Saturday in a castle in Vallery, France, in the presence of family and friends.

This is the third marriage for the actress, who is divorced from baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benet and has a daughter with Gabriel Aubry. Martinez has never been married before, and, in the past, it has been pointed out as very close to the emotions of the singer Kylie Minogue.