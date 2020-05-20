1 – Johnny Depp confirms that he is engaged to the actress Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and the actress Amber Heard at the premiere of the film ‘3 Days to Kill’ at the beginning of the year, and in Los Angeles (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

His Wife said he was the fiancé of actress Amber Heard, whom he referred to as “a woman of such sweet, beautiful, and so good to me”, in an interview to the program “Today”, the north american network NBC, which will be aired on Friday (the 4th).

The actor of 50 years of the franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean” has confirmed the news after he was spotted wearing an engagement ring, sparking speculation that they are engaged to be married to Amber.

Heard at the age of 27, he’s worked with Depp on “The diary of a journalist, you are drunk”, to the 2011. In the following year, Depp split with his partner for a long time, French actress Vanessa Paradis, with whom he has two children.

Depp, who is currently promoting his new sci-fi movie “Transcendence,” also called Amber “a wonderful girl”. Reps for Depp did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.