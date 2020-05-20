6 hair colors for women in brown that will put you in the mood to change up your look

If you want to transform your look, take a look at the color of the hair, which will dominate in the new year.

Blonde woman in gray

If you want to lighten your hair, you can choose a shade of dark gray.

The purpose of the outline is one of the most desirable in this season of the wire closest to the face to reflect the light of the sun on her face.

The rest of the hair is lit up on the ends to create a gradient effect. You may be completed with an asymmetrical cut, a little shorter in the back.

Play/Pinterest

Red-brown

The reddish colors are best for brown skin, as it highlights the warm tones of the skin and leave it looking healthier.

You can use it all over the hair or under the effect of the colour, the light, in order to give more dimension to your locks without changing the natural color of your foundation.

Play/Pinterest

Tweed

This effect is going to rule and reign during the second half of the year. He is to leave the base with their dark-colored, natural, and create a light tone of blonde.

The goal of this technique is to mimic the color of the fabric, with the same name.

Play/Pinterest

Hair is two-toned

This is a new technique that has become a favorite of celebrities and influencers such as the Dua Lipa. It consists in lightening the hair on the top, and leave the hair on the bottom dark to make the contrast stronger.

Although it can also be used on the hair, it is usually done on short hair, or medium, for the sub-division is the most visible.

Play/Pinterest

Lights caramel

To maintain a natural image, then create the reflections in the hair, the color of caramel. This is an effect that creates dimension and brightens slightly, the wireless.

This technique is ideal for those who would prefer change to be gradual, and it is very easy to change the colour to dark, depending on the season.

The best thing about it is that you can use it on long or short hair.

Play/Pinterest

The effect of the platinum

If you want to dare to make a radical change, consider the colour used to get the color of platinum.

You can do this with a balaiagem so you don’t have to touch up often.

The only thing you have to keep in mind is that it’s a discoloration in a deep require multiple sessions in order to get the color of platinum. Therefore, it is recommended to consult a specialist to avoid any harm to hair.

Play/Pinterest

Source: La Nueva Mujer