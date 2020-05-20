Actress Salma Hayek launches a campaign to combat domestic violence

By Oscar Lopez







MEXICO CITY (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – The academy award nominated actress Salma Hayek, has launched a campaign on Wednesday to combat violence against women is not confined to the house due to the coronavirus, calling on his millions of followers on social media that “if you solidarizem with women.

The campaign to #StandWithWomen is being carried out on the initiative of the brand in Gucci’s ‘Chime For Change, founded by Hayek and Beyoncé in 2013, which will help to fund the organizations that fight domestic violence against women in all over the world.

“We are refugees in our own homes to protect us from the threat of the Covid-19, but it is our home, it is the threat?”, he said Hayek in a video, shared it with her nearly 15 million followers on Instagram.

“It’s very important that we can indicate from gender-based violence, you Can actually be able to change our voices together and cry out: no more.”

Countries around the world have issued orders to stay at home for the fight against the spread of coronaviruses, but the measures may leave women trapped in the home with their abusers, and are unable to ask for help.

Hayek, born in Mexico, has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the film “Frida” in 2002.

The secretary-general of the Organization of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has urged the member States to take urgent action to combat a “terrifying increase in the global from the domestic violence, adding that for a lot of women and a young girl

