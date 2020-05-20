After the rejection of the two ministers, Pazuello release chloroquine to all patients with the coronavirus

After the rejection of the two ministers of Health, who chose to resign for not signing the document, it was general Edward Pazuello, who took a folder, on an interim basis, the release of the chloroquine to all patients, covid-19. In a document released on Wednesday morning, a folder of forms and the protocol for the use of the medication, and helps to guide the prescribing of a substance, from the first day of the symptoms of the disease.

Read more:

The occupancy of the beds available in private hospitals falls during a pandemic

Regina Duarte leaves a Special Department of Culture, informs jair bolsonaro

With the guidance of the ministry for the prescription of chloroquine, or hydroxychloroquine sulfate, both of which are combined with azithromycin, even for mild cases. The dose of the medication to be changed as the board of health. The document warns, it is up to the physician to prescribe and the patient must sign a waiver from the Science and informed Consent” regarding the use of the drug.

The protocol includes the declare that you know that your treatment may cause side effects, which may lead to a disorder of severe of the organ, extending from the hospital to a temporary or permanent basis, and up to his death.”

“Although there are drugs that are used in the various protocols, and they have activity in an in vitro demonstrated against the coronavirus, there is not yet a meta-analysis of clinical trials, multi-center, controlled, blinded and randomized trials that prove the benefit of clearly of these medications for the treatment of covid-19. Thus, it is left to the discretion of the medical doctor’s prescription is required, also the declared will of the patient,” she says in a snippet of the document.

In the morning, the president, Jair, jair bolsonaro has said through the social network and the protocol of the chloroquine, it is a “hope”, and expressed regret at the deaths of the covid-19. “In tough times. We are sorry that we have left behind. Today, we have a new protocol for the chloroquine, the Ministry of Health. The hope, as it was reported by many people who have used it. May God bless you Brazil,” he wrote

Counting

To the regret of the president came after he had played with yesterday, in an interview with the use of chloroquine, which has been one of the differences of opinion that led to the resignation of the then minister, Nelson Teich in the last few weeks. “If you come from the right, taking chloroquine, if you come from the left, Counting,” he said yesterday of the president.

The further from the chloroquine was also the reason for the discrepancy between jair bolsonaro and the predecessor of the Nelson Teich in the Health care, Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

Remember

On Tuesday, the Country hit a record of more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours with a 1.179 the new deaths are coming to the total of the 17.971. Since the new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus add 271.628, which 17.408 have been recorded yesterday.