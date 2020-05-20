Alessandra Verney filters for Lady Gaga at your Cafe, Hotel, show, online

The song released by Lady Gaga on his album The Monster’s Ball and to remit it immediately to the worldwide number one in the career of a pop star Bad Romance it won contours of rock ‘ n ‘roll” in the filter of Alessandra Verney, an actress and a singer who performed on the night, to 01, live from the launch of their first music video.
Carried out within the project: Good Musicthe Theatre , of Course, the River to live, he presented a part of the repertoire of the concert that luis antonio Verney, debuted in the fall of 2017 at the Theater, Porto Seguro, São Paulo, and it spawned a single that is based on the article: The nightsuccess of ” posted by Raimundo Fagner) in 1979, and won the music video was released, also on Monday night, at the end of the show.
Recommended content:
Parts to Find in a House: Sunday
It is accompanied by the foundations written up by the guitar player, John Arruda, Verney went on the seductive song, the author gives the title of the project, with the participation of the singer from rio de janeiro and a former contestant on the popular reality musical The Voice Brasil Maria the Wedding. With the release of the artist, to Bad Romance he closed the display and a signal of possible changes to the itinerary up until then, flawless in the original show, check out the article in the repertory and followed by luis antonio Verney, in the evening of the 01st of may to a live the official profile of Theatre, of Course, the River on Instagram: 1) the assurance that nothing (Cazuza/George Israel and the Nile Theatre) The group Cover, it launches the campaign SOS the Cover with the advance sale of tickets for the upcoming shows
2) a Crazy little thing called love (Freddie Mercury) 3) At Night (I Fall Down/But Graco) 4) So in Love (Cole Porter) 5) the Breakfast in the Hotel (Alessandra Verney) 6) the Housewife in me, Arthur, Marquis) location: Mary Marriage: Eduardo Martini is launching a project to mount a new show, through the lives, and the weekly
7) Bad Romance ( Stefani Germanotta/Nadir Khayat) Check out the music video for The nightdirected by Jose Bertolli.
See also:
See also:
It is accompanied by the foundations written up by the guitar player, John Arruda, Verney went on the seductive song, the author gives the title of the project, with the participation of the singer from rio de janeiro and a former contestant on the popular reality musical The Voice Brasil Maria the Wedding.
With the release of the artist, to Bad Romance he closed the display and a signal of possible changes to the itinerary up until then, flawless in the original show, check out the article in the repertory and followed by luis antonio Verney, in the evening of the 01st of may to a live the official profile of Theatre, of Course, the River on Instagram:
1) the assurance that nothing (Cazuza/George Israel and the Nile Theatre)
The group Cover, it launches the campaign SOS the Cover with the advance sale of tickets for the upcoming shows
2) a Crazy little thing called love (Freddie Mercury) 3) At Night (I Fall Down/But Graco) 4) So in Love (Cole Porter) 5) the Breakfast in the Hotel (Alessandra Verney) 6) the Housewife in me, Arthur, Marquis) location: Mary Marriage: Eduardo Martini is launching a project to mount a new show, through the lives, and the weekly
7) Bad Romance ( Stefani Germanotta/Nadir Khayat) Check out the music video for The nightdirected by Jose Bertolli.
2) a Crazy little thing called love (Freddie Mercury)
3) At Night (I Fall Down/But Graco)
4) So in Love (Cole Porter)
5) the Breakfast in the Hotel (Alessandra Verney)
6) the Housewife in me, Arthur, Marquis) location: Mary Marriage:
Eduardo Martini is launching a project to mount a new show, through the lives, and the weekly
7) Bad Romance ( Stefani Germanotta/Nadir Khayat) Check out the music video for The nightdirected by Jose Bertolli.
7) Bad Romance ( Stefani Germanotta/Nadir Khayat)
Check out the music video for The nightdirected by Jose Bertolli.