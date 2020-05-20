Amber Heard denies having leaked the video of Johnny Depp changed

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Photo by: Joel Ryan / AP

RIO de janeiro — On the morning of Saturday, the social network agreed to buzzing with the leak of a video, recorded by, She Heard that her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp, it appears changed in the kitchen, on the bed. In the midst of a discussion with a Gemini, the star of the franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean,” is the breaking of a bottle and a glass of wine.

According to sources from the site “TMZ,” the incident would have been filmed months before the 21st day of may, the date on which the actress claims to have been assaulted by the Wife. During the video, She apologizes to her husband for any reason, it is not clear, and the question of whether he would have drunk the whole bottle of wine. The actor has only a ring in his voice, and then play the game all the objects on the ground. In the end, he realizes that he is being filmed, and it gets out of control. Check them out below:

Hours after the video run on the internet, Amber Heard and denied, through a statement, which would have been the person responsible for the leak. She also said that it “underestimated the impact” that her divorce would take, and what you want to come to an agreement soon.

She is expected in court in Los Angeles, california, on Saturday, to depôr on a charge of assault. In fact, the testimony was scheduled for Friday, but she claimed there was an “emergency,” and, for this reason, it is not able to fly out to California.

In the last week, model and actress of 30 years has had to appear in court, according to attorneys for his Wife, he walks into the room to witness, remained for up to 11 hours in a small room adjoining, “weeping and crying”.

The two sides are negotiating a deal for a couple of weeks, and it was expected that the case would be resolved, even on a Friday, and without the necessity of court proceedings. That was until the video leaks out.

Speaking of the recording, sources close to Depp told “TMZ” that the video is released it would have been “heavily edited,” what would you use it in a trial, and that some of the parts where She smiles and brings her ex-husband was cut off. In addition to that, it would be “forged this”.

