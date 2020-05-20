Amber Heard denies having leaked the video of Johnny Depp changed

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
13


Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Photo by: Joel Ryan / AP
RIO de janeiro — On the morning of Saturday, the social network agreed to buzzing with the leak of a video, recorded by, She Heard that her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp, it appears changed in the kitchen, on the bed. In the midst of a discussion with a Gemini, the star of the franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean,” is the breaking of a bottle and a glass of wine.

According to sources from the site “TMZ,” the incident would have been filmed months before the 21st day of may, the date on which the actress claims to have been assaulted by the Wife. During the video, She apologizes to her husband for any reason, it is not clear, and the question of whether he would have drunk the whole bottle of wine. The actor has only a ring in his voice, and then play the game all the objects on the ground. In the end, he realizes that he is being filmed, and it gets out of control. Check them out below:

Hours after the video run on the internet, Amber Heard and denied, through a statement, which would have been the person responsible for the leak. She also said that it “underestimated the impact” that her divorce would take, and what you want to come to an agreement soon.

She is expected in court in Los Angeles, california, on Saturday, to depôr on a charge of assault. In fact, the testimony was scheduled for Friday, but she claimed there was an “emergency,” and, for this reason, it is not able to fly out to California.

In the last week, model and actress of 30 years has had to appear in court, according to attorneys for his Wife, he walks into the room to witness, remained for up to 11 hours in a small room adjoining, “weeping and crying”.

The two sides are negotiating a deal for a couple of weeks, and it was expected that the case would be resolved, even on a Friday, and without the necessity of court proceedings. That was until the video leaks out.

Speaking of the recording, sources close to Depp told “TMZ” that the video is released it would have been “heavily edited,” what would you use it in a trial, and that some of the parts where She smiles and brings her ex-husband was cut off. In addition to that, it would be “forged this”.

The ex-couple in a scene from 'the Diary of a journalist, you are drunk' (2011) this one's easy. class=
This One’s Easy.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met on the set of ‘the Diary of a journalist, you are drunk”, in 2011, when Johnny was still married to Vanessa Paradis. Even so, the career She had not held back, even though it has been part of movies like ‘Alpha dog’, by Nick Cassavetes, and the success of ‘Zumbilândia’.

The couple at the premiere of '3 days to kill' starring Amber Heard on the side of a Kevin Costner Photo, KEVIN WINTER / AFP
Photo: KEVIN WINTER / AFP

After his Wife publicly announcing her separation from singer and French actress Vanessa Paradis, with whom he has two sons, the actor took up the affair with Amber in 2012. In April 2014, he confirmed that he will be marrying his girlfriend, a woman so sweet and beautiful, and it’s very good to me.’

The bruises on her face Amber Heard Photo: TMZ
Photo: TMZ
Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, the main protagonist of the saga, and this one's easy./IMDb
Photo: Handout/Allmusic

During the filming of the fifth film in the franchise, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Depp has had to take time off from the sets after you hurt your hand, and you need to go back to the United States to have surgery. But after that, She accused her Wife of beating her, her friends said, in fact, he was injured in the fight with the woman, and punching a wall.

Johnny Depp and wife Amber Heard Photo: Shizuo Kambayashi / AP
Photo: Shizuo Kambayashi / AP

The police officers who responded to the couple on the night on which the attack occurred said they did not see the signs of the fray, a version rejected by the people connected with the show. Ever the comedian, Doug Stanhope, and a friend of the Wife, has written an article claiming that She was abusive, and that he would have threatened to lie in order to hurt her ex-husband.

The photographer, Tasya van Ree, an ex-girlfriend of Amber Heard Photo: Playback / Instagram
Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

After that She Heard she accused her ex-husband to play with an iPhone in his face, and the actress herself has seen the episode of his past life come back to life. In 2009, she fought with then-girlfriend, Tasya van Ree, and has been fichada for domestic violence. Tasya publicly advocated to my ex-girlfriend, and he said that it was a misunderstanding.

