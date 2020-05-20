Ana Carolina, Swinging, Melim, Katy Perry, and much, much more in the lives of today’s

The singer will make her first performance on the stage the virtual opening of the Festival and cirque du soleil-Insurance | Photo by: Handout

With the arrival of the weekend, it’s back to the marathon, lives, and music across social networks. And, for those who want to “sextar at home, there are options for every taste. The highlights for the show from the Ana Carolina at chapel hill, Luedji Luna, Gabriel the Thinker, Swinging, Katy Perry, Melim and Peter during the second half.

On the Friday (the 15th) at the quarantine, there is also the festival’s Separate-But-Together, hosted by Radio Disney, which will have performances by Claudia Leitte, Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, among others.

Ana Carolina: The singer will make her first performance on the stage, virtual, and opening the Festival to International Insurance companies. On the show with his biggest hits, is set in the living room of his home, where Anna has organised many events with the big names in the music industry. The 21, YouTube.

Gabriel, it has been pointed out: The rapper rio launches the first single, “The cure’s in your heart,” which deals with the pandemic in the first update. The 19, in YouTube.

Swinging: To Prepare the instrument for the domestic, for the choreography of “the Dance of the broom”! The Swinging takes its pagoda, which is not “child’s play” on YouTube to 20.

Pedro Sampaio:DJ’s-feel the music (pop, rio de janeiro will make a new one live this Friday from 20h, with the transmission of the post-mortem takes place, and on its YouTube channel.

Melim: The trio of pop releases in the first part of the album I feat. do you” live to 22h45, on YouTube and on the Band.

Luedji Luna:Pregnant woman in the vault with the musical program will be the attraction of the festival is the “At Home with the Sesc) to 19. The song Zudizilla part. The Video On YouTube.

Separate But Together: The festival, organized by Radio Disney, will take Anitta, Claudia Leitte, Ivete Sangalo, Michel Teló, among other things. From 21, YouTube.

Katy Perry: The united states is going to make an account to respond to fans ‘ questions and sing, success, in addition to the debut of live’s new single “Daisies,” in the Amazon, Etc. On the basis of 14.

Day & Lara: The double-six of the foremost singers and composers will live on YouTube at 19.

Body: The song of rio is the show with the release of their first album, “Celebrity” on the YouTube, 20.

The Killers Are: The Las Vegas group will perform a second live on YouTube, and playing the songs live and answered questions from the fans. On the basis of 16 hours.