Angelina Jolie calls on the Colombian-lived stateless children of migrants in venezuela

The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, the UN’s special envoy for refugees, has lobbied on this Saturday (08th) at the government level by about 20 thousand children from parents, he and stateless persons, as a result of the mass exodus that is generated by the financial crisis in the bolivarian republic of Venezuela.

Jolie touched on this phenomenon, one of the consequences for the least well-known of the migration crisis – the president, Ivan Duke, and as part of his visit to Colombia to take in the situation of the venezuelans who have fled the economic meltdown in their country.

During a meeting at the port of Cartagena, colombia, the actress has won the support of the Duke to resolve the legal limbo of the children of migrants who do not have the nationality, as defined.

“The president and I have talked about the risk of more than 20 thousand children were to become stateless persons, and its commitment to the support of the children,” said Jolie at the end of the meeting.

Colombia, which hosts the largest population of venezuelans affected by the economic downturn, it is not automatically recognized as a national for those who were born in the territory.

Many of the migrants are in an irregular situation, which will prevent their babies from getting this right, even if they have access to health care.

The parents, on the other hand, find it difficult to enroll their children in u.s. consulates in the midst of the break-up of diplomatic relations between Caracas and Bogota.

Two, it encourages you to be in the siege both against international and the government of Nicolas Maduro has also highlighted the urgency of resolving this issue.

“We’re working to address … the first of thousands of venezuelan children in our country today that does not have an immigration status that is defined (…) to Do so is a form of humanitarian aid to give them the opportunities and benefits for them,” said the president.

For her part, Jolie has praised the treatment that the country is giving you the greatest flow of immigrants in its history, then a visit to a border area.

“I’ve seen it for myself-such as schools, hospitals and local services are stretched to breaking point, but I’ve also seen the humanity is awe-inspiring, shown by the local community,” he said.

It is accompanied by Kelly Clements, the High Commissioner, the Deputy of the UNHCR, Jolie will return in the afternoon to a point on the boundary in the department of La Guajira, before concluding his two-day visit.