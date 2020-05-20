Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson are going to save the world – Culture

Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Tessa Thompson – just to name a few. It might even be on the red carpet for the Oscars, but it was the announcement of the Marvel comics for Comic-Com in San Diego, California. The event, which allows fans to artist get to know the artists and writers of her films and a series of bookmarks into a stage full of stars Hollywood.

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigeofficially announced the schedule of films for the next two years, and added new information about the new series, Marvel Studios is that they are created solely for the Disney+the new streaming service from Disney, which will be released in the United States of America, on the 12th of November.

12 new developments, the highlights of the movie Me: Love and Thunderthat will be Natalie Portman as the first woman to be Me. She plays Jane Foster, who becomes the Goddess of Thunder. Tessa Thompson also, it will be part of the film. Angelina Jolie he joined the cast of the Eternalsthat will be done by the filmmaker, a chinese Chloé Zhao. Also, a director’s wife is in the movie The Black Widowshot by Cate Shortland and Scarlett Johansson as the main character.

In the Marvel comics, he knows what to do. The film Captain Marvel with Brie Larson to bring to life the main character had, this year, more money than any other film in this genre been done before. It is worth noting that already by the year 2017 Gal Gadot it was the actress in the most cost-effective of the year at the box office of the cinema, according to the magazine Forbesproving that it’s time to do away with the gender inequality in Hollywood, and the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel is a step ahead of the rest.

The news does not stop there. Captain Marvel 2 and The Black Panther, The 2 they are in pre-production. The award-winning actor Mahershala Alithe winner of two academy awards for Best Actor in a Secondary school, the first The Moonlight (2016), and the second The Green Book A Guide To Life (2018), will join the Marvel The Bladestill without a premiere date.