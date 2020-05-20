Angelina Jolie says that Maleficent is her alter ego

Running out of time

for the world premiere of “Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie,

44, has spoken out about the star who plays in the movie. For a

video-behind-the-scenes for the feature, released by Disney, actress, gave

the opinion about the character.

“In this film, we will

we provoke with the question: ‘Are all bad, or are we all evil?’

Evil is not just evil, she is also very playful. And I love it. It is my

the alter-ego of,” said Jolie.

Angelina Jolie in ‘Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil,” to many, she is the only actress who can embody a character to perfection, and Playback

The other people in the

the cast also talk about their perceptions of the role, such as the

actress Elle Faning, 21, who lives in the Aurora (Sleeping beauty), “No-one

in the world, it could interpret the Future by Angelina

Jolie”.

In may, walt Disney

have released the first official trailer for “Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil,”

by showing how the live action will be in keeping with the first film,

launched in the year 2014.

The main character, and the

princess Aurora will meet a new enemy this day

to protect magical beings from the land of the Moors. “The history of

it became a legend, but this is not a fairy tale,” says the

the character of Jolie in the trailer.

Also included in the

the cast, Harris, Dickinson’s, who replaces Brenton Thwaites as

Prince Philip, as well as for Ed Skrein (“the Deadpool”),

Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years of Slavery”), and Michelle

Pfeiffer (“Ii: Ultimatum”).

Under the direction of the

Joachim Ronnig (“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Revenge of the New”),

the same as in the first feature, the film comes to cinemas on the 17th day of

oct.

Check out the video released by the walt Disney company

| Author: YouTube

