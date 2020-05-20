Angelina Jolie says that Maleficent is her alter ego

Running out of time
for the world premiere of “Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie,
44, has spoken out about the star who plays in the movie. For a
video-behind-the-scenes for the feature, released by Disney, actress, gave
the opinion about the character.
“In this film, we will
we provoke with the question: ‘Are all bad, or are we all evil?’
Evil is not just evil, she is also very playful. And I love it. It is my
the alter-ego of,” said Jolie.
The other people in the
the cast also talk about their perceptions of the role, such as the
actress Elle Faning, 21, who lives in the Aurora (Sleeping beauty), “No-one
in the world, it could interpret the Future by Angelina
Jolie”.
In may, walt Disney
have released the first official trailer for “Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil,”
by showing how the live action will be in keeping with the first film,
launched in the year 2014.
The main character, and the
princess Aurora will meet a new enemy this day
to protect magical beings from the land of the Moors. “The history of
it became a legend, but this is not a fairy tale,” says the
the character of Jolie in the trailer.
Also included in the
the cast, Harris, Dickinson’s, who replaces Brenton Thwaites as
Prince Philip, as well as for Ed Skrein (“the Deadpool”),
Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years of Slavery”), and Michelle
Pfeiffer (“Ii: Ultimatum”).
Under the direction of the
Joachim Ronnig (“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Revenge of the New”),
the same as in the first feature, the film comes to cinemas on the 17th day of
oct.
Check out the video released by the walt Disney company
| Author: YouTube