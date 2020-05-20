Another Story | Movie in the Series featuring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver gets first trailer

Have been released the first trailer for “Another Story“, the new film from the Netflixdirected by Noah Baumbach (“While We’re Young”), and directed by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The video is from the perspective of the characters, saying what they love on each other. Watch it below, without there

In a statement accompanying the trailer, Baumbach says:

“‘Another Story’ is the story of a love that reveals itself to the inside of the knees. With these trailers, and I wanted to show off the relationship through the eyes of both of them in the game. There are many sides to every story, and the film embraces these different points of view to find out the truth, to sharesays the director, about the decision to show the two different points of view.

Please see below for the two posters released for the film, which will be launched at the international Film Festival in New York city:

The work tells the story of Charlie (the Driver), and a director of experimental theater in New York city, Nicole scherzinger (Johansson), his leading lady and future wife, who plans to return to Los Angeles, where he was born. A divorce starts out amicably, but soon it becomes a contest of the return of the harassment and when the case comes on in the battle for custody of the child of the married couple, Henry (Azhy Robertson).

The cast also includes Laura Dern playing the lawyer for Nicole, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta, as the advocates of the episode, and Merritt Wever, and Julie Hagerty is acting like a sister, and Nicole, respectively).

Baumbach wrote, directed and produced the film, with David Heyman as the producer.

The film will be released by the Netflix by the end of 2019 at the latest.