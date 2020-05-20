The BeApp, a new streaming platform for live music, and the Coca-Cola company announced the launch of the Coke Studio Sessions, is a unique partnership that provides you with a full line-up with performances by artists from various music styles up to 60 days in a row.

More than 100 artists from all over the world, including Katy Perry, Anitta, DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, Michael, and Steve Aoki will be presenting. It will be a performance by the virtual time to keep the fans and the support of the International Movement of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.

The “Coke Studio Sessions” marks the official debut of the #BeApp, a platform for streaming music to the living veterans of the technology industry, Ray Smith, and Ross Mason. The BeApp is a digital, immersive experience for fans to enjoy the lives of the music in a new way. Unlike other platforms, the shows, the virtual, the BeApp will offer a variety of features, such as:

To share the application (s): the sharing feature will encourage fans to invite their friends and family members to join them for the live broadcast.

The Score/Coins Online to interact and to share continually through the app, fans will earn points and virtual coins, which can then be redeemed for awards, upgrades to functionality, and much, much more.

The awards and upgrades: the awards were given privileged access to the “sit in the front row,” and a custom message from the artists, during the live broadcast.

The seats in the first row: “the seats in the front row and give the fans a bigger presence during the live broadcast, including a photo and the name of the user is visible to all the participants.

Donations: fans will have the opportunity to make a donation to the International Movement of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies to support relief efforts geared toward fighting the Covid-19.

“The BeApp has been established to develop a connection through a shared love for live music, and the people are in need of this now more than ever before,” says the founder of the BeApp, Ray Smith, who also adds: “we are very excited to have the Coca-Cola company, as our exclusive partner in the launch to present to the BeApp fans from all over the world and new experiences”.

The first end of the week, streaming video will include performances from Diplo, Pieces, and DJ Khaled, among others, and will begin on Thursday (21/05), 20h (gmt). Artists, the extras will be advertised on social networks, Coca-Cola, and the BeApp.