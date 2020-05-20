At the Met Gala in 2020 is cancelled due to the pandemic, after a postponement

After initially being postponed because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Met Gala, in 2020 it has now been officially cancelled. In a statement released to the the Vogue and in the past, the staff of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which organises the event, has confirmed the cancellation because of the crisis in global healthcare”.

The Met Gala traditionally takes place the first Monday of may, and it attracts big name entertainment. The feast serves up to the opening of a new exhibition at the department of fashion of the museum, bringing a different theme every year.

The theme of the year

Prior to the worsening of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, with the theme of the Met Gala to 2020 had been ” revealed “About the Team: the Fashion and the Duration (“it Was Time to Fashion, and Aging”, in free translation). Such names as Meryl Streep, and Emma Stone had previously been taken as a host.

The exhibition at the Met, in the meantime, here provided in the opening on the 29th of October. The museum, which is full of 150 years ago, in 2020, is still planning a celebration for late in the year to come.

The statement

“We have been through a lot in 150 years, and we’re going to continue to be a symbol of hope. This is a museum that is a memory from the deep of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to provide comfort, inspiration and a community of people,” said Daniel H. Weiss, chair of the Etf on the cancellation date.

“As we move forward through these challenging times, and uncertain, we are encouraged to look to the future, to the day when we will be able to come back to take advantage of the exhibits of the Met, in person,” he said.