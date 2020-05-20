Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift, if you join in with the pb’s and the Obama’s Live

Her, Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift they will join the team of celebrities in the Dear Class of 2020, virtual event sponsored by the YouTubejoining the likes of Lady Gaga, it’s the BTS, and the couple Barack and Michelle Obama, in a proposal aimed at discussing issues of great social relevance at the same time as delivery of art and performance from high-level to the general public.

Scheduled to launch on the 6th day of June, in the Dear-Class-of-2020 is a graduation ceremony geared toward those students who do not have the possibility to celebrate it physically arrives in the new stage of the student. Therefore, while respecting the rules of social distancing, we promote a big party in honor of all those who are part of this year, in a ceremony led by the ex-president of the United States, Barack Obama, and his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, who will make speeches are special for the students

In addition to the artists already mentioned, the event will also feature performances from Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Chloe x Summer, Maluma, CNCO, Doja Cat, and many others (mentioned in the line-up is completed by the end of this issue). The Dear Class of 2020, will be broadcast on the official channel of YouTube’s Original, and on the website, Learn At Home, also owned by the company.

First lady Michelle Obama should be the start of the broadcast, addressing the issues that underlie the initiative, Reach Higher, which is aimed at inspiring children to continue their careers and education after high school. YouTube has also opened up an opportunity for the student to graduate from the United States to participate in the event by submitting your videos to the official web site of the event in a variety of categories, such as celebrations of their own, or the cries of the teachers, with the maximum of the shipping until the 22nd of may, so that all issues can be carried out at the time.

Check out the full Line-Up: Dear Class of 2020:

The main attractions

President Barack Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama

Her

BTS

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Maluma

Megan Thee Stallion

Special guests:

Jackie Aina

AsapSCIENCE

Alicia Keys

Demi Lovato

Jennifer Lopez

Camila Cabello

Emma Chamberlain

Chloe x Summer

CNCO

Andy Cohen

Lana Del Condor

Misty Copeland

Dude Perfect

Kevin Durant

FINNEAS

Twenty-first century. By Robert M. Gates

The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation

John Green

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Jenna Bush Hager

Girl shot by taliban

Hasan Minhaj

Mr. Kate

Natalie Morales

Nikkie de Jager

Sundar Pichai

Antoni Porowski

Billy Porter, The

Twenty-first century. Condoleezza Rice

Mark Rober

Phoebe Robinson

Kelly Rowland

Yara Shahidi

Michael Strahan

Taylor Swift

The Try Guys

Kerry Washington

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The cast of the Euphroia

The cast of Riverdale

Zendaya

The link to the official streaming of the event is available on YouTube: