Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift are confirmed, in an online event held by Youtube In the Pop

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail



it starts after the advertisement

YouTube has announced that Beyoncé is among those invited to the “Dear Class of 2020“, virtual event produced by the platform, what happens in the next month.

According to the web site AndBeyoncé sent out an “inspirational message” to elderly people who have lost their lives due to the COVID-19.

The singer will join president Barack and first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kevin Durant, and many, many others.

Chloe x Summer, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, and the more they are committed to making music for the event, which will take place on the 6th of June of that year.

continues after the advertisement





continues after the advertisement



Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift are confirmed, in an online event held via Youtube