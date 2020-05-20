Black widow: Trailer, the end brings about Scarlett Johansson caprichando at the scene of the action, the News of the film

Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour star in the highly anticipated and long.

He began the final countdown to the launch of the Black Widow and the Marvel comics has released a trailer for the end of the long-awaited film written and directed by Cate Shortland, which is stuffed with action scenes.

At this time, the video focuses on the relationship of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), with its “sister,” Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), both of which are certain at the end of the program, the government that turned them into killers. At the same time, it highlights the mystery about the villain’s head Coach — who seems to be looking at the steps of the Black Widow is a really long time.

In the end, the main character declares, “One day, we all have to make the choice between what the world wants you to be, and who you are.” Here’s the trailer, in your version, subtitled:

Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O. T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone round out the cast The Black Widow (the original version), who comes to the brazilian cinemas on the 30th of April. While we’re waiting for the release of the film, check out the new poster for the production, and to remind you of our exclusive interview with the boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige: