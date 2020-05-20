Brad Pitt surprises college students with a video-greeting – Present

Brad Pitt has left a special message to students of Missouri State University through a video. According to the international press, and the images are dedicated to all those who are celebrating their graduation due to the the pandemic the Covid-19.

“[…] Yes, it must be very strange to do this at this difficult time, please know that we are rooting for you,” he started out by saying, the the actor56-year-old in the video, right after the show-showing off his more laid-back.

“We are counting on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all well in your future. Will you be able to. Enjoy. Congratulations once again, and to be ambitious,” he said.

Check out the video in the publication below:

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston he used the engagement ring to Brad Pitt at the meeting of the two