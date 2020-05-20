Brazil is the country with the highest number of fatalities per diem covid-19

Brazil’s lead, on Tuesday the 19th, on the list of the countries with the highest number of deaths per covid-19. The counting leads to the deaths of the last 24 hours, and only for patients that are newly diagnosed with hiv infection.

This is the first time that the country achieves the top position in the death rates. In the United States are in second place with 933 deaths, which are identified in the same period, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The U.S. is still the country with the highest total number of deaths, the coming of the 90.340. Brazil is in sixth place in this ranking, with the 17.971 fatal victims of the new coronavirus.

Today, our country has reached, and surpassed, the brand name symbolic of the thousands of deaths in the next 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, it was 1.179 deaths are recorded from Monday to Tuesday.