Charli XCX praise songs, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Doja Cat

Charli XCX is really like to pop in and enjoy the tunes are really pop, without any influence from the other styles. So the fact that this is being done today by the names, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Doja Cat. In fact, all three of them have songs that are revolutionising the sound of pop going back to a more retro look.

In an interview with Billboard, she said “Don’t Start Now, “Say So” and “Stupid”, “Love”, in the same way that acclaimed him with their peers.

CHARLI XCX LOVE POP-OF-FACT

In the interview, Charli XCX has made it a point to explain to you the reason why it supports so much of the music mentioned. “You know, I don’t know… I feel like that’s all it was, was so mixed up with hip-hop for so long, that it might be fun to pop as sweet, pop, and happyit, ” she said.

The singer continued: “This is the music from Doja Cat has made me feel so happy. And it’s the same with the music, Two. It makes me want to dance, and it feels like I’m in a romance movie, you know?” I think it’s very funny and it’s cool, because I feel like there were a lot of dark pop music for a long time. The same with ‘Stupid Love’, this song is so fun. ”

The NEW ALBUM, How I’m Feeling Now

Charli XCX recently released her new album, this is inspired by how he feels at the time of the quarantine. In this manner, she laid out her concerns, such a thing as a therapy.

“I wanted to make an album at the end of the year, we Wanted to do something like that, you know, a month, two months. How to go to a place, and turn off the world and just focus on making music. Very quickly and fluidly, and to cast it as soon as you complete,” he explained to Billboard. In this way, the quarantine was the right time.

“Don’t Start Now”

“Stupid Love”

“Say So”