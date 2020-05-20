Check out 8 fun facts about Scarlett Johansson’s video of the day

It is like the Black Widow from Marvel’s the voice, an attractive movie or a Major in the sight of The Warden of to-Morrow, and she always succeeds. Now, anyone who blows out the candles, it’s the actress, Scarlett Johansson. The novaiorquina, and the mother of the little Rose, she acts, she sings, and they, in addition to being an activist in the political. It has also been considered several times, one of the sexiest women in the world.

To celebrate this great actress and is separated in 8 fun facts about his life, and his 24-year career:

1 – he Has a twin brother

Scarlett has a twin brother, Hunter Johansson. The escorpiana, who is three minutes older than him, had joked in an interview about those, they are the most important moments of your life. Beyond that, she has two older brothers.

2 – has been since I was a child

The first movie that she did was with The Angel, it was in 1994. She has worked side by side to the actor Elijah Wood.

3 – it’s Not like it’s his name on the Hollywood

In an interview with Glamour magazine, the birthday boy said that he hated to be called ScarJo. “That last name sounds corny and superficial for me.

4 – The wonderful world of Scarlett

The actress loves the world of the character of Willy Wonka, The Amazing Chocolate Factory. The original is from 1971 and it is his favorite movie. She has also said that it is very much a fan of the Turtles as Ninjas.

5 – it Lost out to Lindsay Lohan

When I was 13 years old, he has been in the role of the protagonist in the film, Operation Matchmaker for actress Lindsay Lohan.

6 – the Best friend of Captain America

The actor, Chris Evans, author of ‘Captain America’ is one of your best friends. The two have played six times together. In a recent interview, the actor said that he considers Chris as a real brother.



7 – he Loves animals

She has a passion for dogs and cats. The episode, which was the night before Christmas, when his cat, Trooper swallowed a needle, and the whole family spent the night at the vet.

8 Photos leaked

In 2011, Scarlett had nude photos leaked after her phone got hacked. The pictures were for her then-fiancé, actor Ryan Reynolds. The person responsible had to pay compensation of US$ 66 billion (Us$ 166 million) for the show.