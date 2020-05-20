Chris Evans would get a sweet kiss from Scarlett Johansson

© Instagram / Chris Evans

This week, on the 31st of December, the official twitter of the Instagram of the Chris Evans showed some of the old photos-exclusive to Evans, with Scarlett Johansson.

For the american actor, 38 years of age, have a sense of nostalgia in recent years. Since last week, the staff of the Chris you have filled-in consistently in your Instagram with old photos, because the photos at the beginning and at the end of the decade. The Nostalgia, it’s not a bad feeling, it’s absolutely fine to have a few pleasant memories from time to time.

In the photos above Evans here I am posing with his beautiful colleague, Scarlett Johansson, 35, at the premiere of “The Perfect Score” in the year 2004. The two seem to be amazing. The young man Chris he was dressed in shirt, a dark blue combined with a tie to a formal of the same color. While it’s beautiful, Scarlett was astonished, in a white dress with a printed animal, which is decorated with a padded and soft, and small earrings.

It’s hard to believe it’s fifteen years since these photos were taken. The couple looks really lovely, just as if they were dating. The followers of Evan would have been happy if that was the truth. In the blink of an eye, Johansson to give you a kiss, sweet and gentle in the Chris and he seemed to be really enjoying it. The way he looks at her. “Why is it you still don’t have a boyfriend, and is clearly Capu has a crush on her.”someone wrote in the comments.

Share It FIRST:

TW.

FL