Cleo is being compared to Kim Kardashian at the party, and fans will notice a change in the body ‘slimmer’. Pictures!!

Very attracted to the looks of the you bet on with a monochrome look for a party with famous people on Wednesday (06). To the side from His Birth, and Isabeli Fontana, and actress, honored with the Festival’s Face the Savior, what happened at the Casa das Caldeiras, in São Paulo, brazil. To mark the occasion, the singer has turned to a mood, all in black, with a mix of textures, the trick for those who want to bet on a monochrome display, and to bring more information to the fashion industry. The choice of the visual and yielded comments from fans on the social networks on the outcome of the look. Internet users also pointed out that the artist would have appreciated in the body, the look, and lowered the action.

The artist of the mix of the textures in the outfit with the boots, stylish, of R$ 1.6 billion

The owner of the project is “Excellent On-Demand” that is used to a racing flat of a spaghetti straps neckline is combined with a bomber jacket with a plush fabric. The artist agreed to the bet with jeans, in dark wash from Diesel fuel valued at R$ 1.2 billion and ending up with a boots of leather with red accents on the brand Dr Martens to R$ 1.6 billion. Along with a variety of different materials, she will keep her hair in a braid, long, after you apply it, and ended up with a make basic.

Cleo gets compliments on the photo, the look, and it is compared with that of O

The focus of the actress to the Festival in Turn the Savior has been adopted by the fans. In the comments, on social networks, the internet, is made available for further information. “Lovely, beautiful and sexy,” said one follower and the other said, “She is hot in any way. The users are still pointed to the make of the artist’s work. “I don’t think that’s the make of the left face to the other,” said one, and another one with: “that Is the envy of so much beauty.” After that, it was also compared with that of a celebrity in the United States, as well as Simone’s look justinho. “She’s skinny, and looks like Kim Kardashian’s,” suggested one user, and another agreed: “the Muse being the muse”.

The actress is willing to record a video with a Anitta: “It is one of north’

Cleo, who had an account hacked on Instagram, you are launching into the world of music. The artist has already released a couple songs and want more and more, and strengthen your name in the middle. Among the plans of his career, one of them is a partner, with Anitta. “I want to make a feat with the whole world, and I like them. Anitta it is a wonderful one. It is a north-to-all over the world. A brazilian woman who came from nothing and has helped to bring funk to the whole world. It’s what she wants to do. At the time that she wants to do. I think it’s a great value. Sure, it would be a feat of dream,” said the artist at the Gallery.

(For Ana Clara Xavier)